‘Idiots like this shouldn’t be on the road’: Truckie loses license in NSW first

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) have taken an unprecedented measure, evoking a truck driver’s dangerous goods driving license.

Environment Minister Matt Kean exclusively revealed to Ray Hadley the truck driver was caught numerous times transporting dangerous goods in tunnels and ignoring warning signs.

“This idiot was caught carrying 45,000 litres of flammable material through the M5.

“We caught the guy and then we found out it wasn’t the first time he’d done it; he’d been doing it for ages.”

Mr Kean said, in a first for NSW, they “threw the book at him” and stripped him of his dangerous goods driving license for five years.

“Idiots like this shouldn’t be on the road.

“We’ve pinged him and we’ve pinged the company he was working with.”

