‘Ideological zealots’ blamed for Labor Party’s climate chaos

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says the tension in the Labor party amid Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon’s resignation from the shadow cabinet is cause for concern.

Mr Fitzgibbon stepped down yesterday saying the party had lost touch with everyday Australians, including blue collar workers.

It has been a turbulent time for Labor, with MPs clashing over the party’s energy and climate policy.

“We have seen extraordinary scenes in the Labor party at the moment,” Mr Taylor told Jim Wilson.

“The division has spilled into the corridors of parliament house and onto the front pages of newspapers.

“It’s clear there’s an ideological group of zealots driving people like the Member for Hunter, Joel Fitzgibbon, onto the backbench.

“That’s a concern.

“It is sad to see Joel moving to the backbench.”

Image: Getty

