Ice addict at the age of 63: Family man shares his story

A successful family man has spoken up in support of drug decriminalisation after falling victim to ice at the age of 63.

Mark Hancock told Ben Fordham he’d never touched drugs before, but it took just weeks for him to become addicted.

“I’m somebody who you would be the least to suspect of anything of that sort.

“It was what got me through… well I thought it was getting me through but what it was doing was taking me down a staircase.”

He explains why his own experience has led to him supporting a soft approach to drug punishment being considered by the state government.

Image: Getty