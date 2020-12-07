2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ice addict at the age of 63: Family man shares his story

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Hancock
Article image for Ice addict at the age of 63: Family man shares his story

A successful family man has spoken up in support of drug decriminalisation after falling victim to ice at the age of 63.

Mark Hancock told Ben Fordham he’d never touched drugs before, but it took just weeks for him to become addicted.

“I’m somebody who you would be the least to suspect of anything of that sort.

“It was what got me through… well I thought it was getting me through but what it was doing was taking me down a staircase.”

He explains why his own experience has led to him supporting a soft approach to drug punishment being considered by the state government.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaCrimeHealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873