‘I hope nobody turns up’ – MP urges residents not to attend lockdown protests

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for ‘I hope nobody turns up’ – MP urges residents not to attend lockdown protests

An MP in Sydney’s south west is urging residents considering attending protests not to attend. 

Police believe a second demonstration against lockdowns is being planned today and are warning anybody who attempts to protest they will be arrested.

Campbelltown MP Sophie Cotsis spoke to Luke Grant about the situation in her electorate.

She says protesting won’t do anything to help Sydney get through its restrictions.

“Our freedoms come with responsibility as well,” she said.

“We’re in the middle of a national emergency, we all need to look after each other, and I urge people not to attend.”

Click play below to hear Sophie Cotsis’ plea to those from the region thinking about protesting.

Click play below to listen to the full interview with Luke Grant.

Luke Grant
