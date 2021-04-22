‘I flat-out bashed him’: Paul Gallen denies accusation Lucas Browne took a dive

It was all over in 115 seconds, but Paul Gallen has vehemently denied opponent Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne took a dive.

Fresh from last night’s knockout victory, Gal told Mark Levy he fully expected Browne to underestimate him, but is “disappointed” by the suggestion he couldn’t achieve such a feat on his own merit.

“There’s no answer to that; I flat-out bashed him.

“He wanted me to walk onto his right hand, so I knew exactly what he was doing, I just didn’t give him that option.

“When I got inside him I was just too fast.

“He didn’t take a dive, mate, there’s no way.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images