2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Witness reveals triple murderer’s SHOCKING new threats

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham Exclusive
Reginald ArthurellTransgender
Article image for Witness reveals triple murderer’s SHOCKING new threats

The NSW government is under pressure to extend supervision of the serial killer formerly known as Reginald Arthurell, amid alleged threats of further violence.

Whistleblower Amelia, a transgender woman who alerted Ben Fordham to Regina’s new identity, says making the tip-off was an easy decision.

Corrective Services reached out to her to assist Regina’s transition back into society, but neglected to mention she had killed three people, Amelia explained.

“I took it on my own back to look after Regina, to integrate her to the community, but I had no idea about any criminal history or the horrible things that she’d done.

“I felt threatened, and threatened for the transgender community, not to mention the community in general.

“She comes across as nice. She tries to win people over, to gain their trust.”

Amelia revealed the terrifying details of Regina’s alleged recent threats.

Press PLAY below to hear the revelations

Amelia shared another image of one of Arthurell’s disguises.

 

RELATED

REVEALED | The new identity of serial killer Reginald Arthurell

Ben Fordham Exclusive
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873