‘I felt ill-equipped to deal with it’: Ray Hadley’s message to parents about mental health

Ray Hadley has opened up about his approach to mental health as a parent, saying he felt “ill-equipped to deal with it”.

The pandemic has taken a toll on Australia’s mental health with a recent spate of youth suicides leading experts to highlight the need to talk more openly about mental health.

“Growing up it was taboo to talk about such matters,” said Ray.

“And then as a parent, I can never remember having a conversation with any of my four children and mentioning suicide, thoughts of death or better off being dead; I guess I felt ill-equipped to deal with it.”

NSW Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor told Ray many parents do feel “afraid and apprehensive” talking about mental health with their children.

“It’s really tough and it’s really hard, but it’s something that we all need to work on together”.

Ray said, “I feel as if I need to change in relation to discussing such matters, and I think families need to change … as well”.

“It’s no longer taboo, it’s real, it’s there, and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Ms Taylor added, “we know that 40 per cent of people who attempt suicide have never contacted a service or put their hand up”.

“But, there are services out there … they’re not overwhelmed, they’re available and they’re ready to help.”

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.

Image: Getty