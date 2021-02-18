‘I don’t write them a reference’: Labor MP weighs in on leader’s woes

Labor MP Hugh McDermott is calling on the paedophile at the centre of the letter of support written by the NSW Labor leader to be deported.

Nine News obtained a letter Jodi McKay wrote for a Tamil man attempting to obtain an Australian visa.

The man was convicted in 2017 for indecently assaulting a 13 year-old-girl in western Sydney and was sentenced to 12 months jail.

Ms McKay denies that the letter was one giving support or that she knew the man she was writing the letter for.

Mr McDermott has been offering support to the girl’s family who is in his electorate.

He told Ben Fordham he will continue to support the Labor leader but admits, “if I don’t know someone, I don’t write them a reference”.

“What is this scumbag still doing in Australia?

“The guy needs to go, it’s as simple as that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview