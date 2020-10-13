2GB
‘I don’t say this flippantly’: Assistant Treasurer weighs in on Gladys Berejiklian

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys BerejiklianMichael Sukkar

Federal Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar says he’s very impressed by the way the NSW Premier has managed the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Sukkar told Ben Fordham, as a Victorian, he’s very envious of the way the state government has managed the pandemic.

“If NSW was a business I’d be buying as many shares as I can and I don’t say that flippantly.

“All Victorians, and many Australians, are very jealous of the extraordinarily competent premier and government you’ve got here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
