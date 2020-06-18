2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I am a fan’: Police Commissioner backs mandatory sentencing for assaults on officers

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Mick FullerPolice officer assaulted

The push for mandatory sentences for those who attack police officers has gathered strength after two officers were filmed being punched and choked.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Mark Levy he’s spoken with the female Central Coast officer whose assault by an alleged domestic violence offender was caught on tape.

“We don’t often release body-worn video footage, but we really felt as though the community needed to see that.”

Mr Fuller threw support behind the call for stronger sentences with mandatory minimums, and wants the conversation to stay in the public consciousness.

“I am a fan [of mandatory sentences].

“It needs to be sensible, but we need something that is a deterrent from people assaulting police.

“We can’t continue to make excuses for people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
CrimeLawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873