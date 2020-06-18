‘I am a fan’: Police Commissioner backs mandatory sentencing for assaults on officers

The push for mandatory sentences for those who attack police officers has gathered strength after two officers were filmed being punched and choked.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Mark Levy he’s spoken with the female Central Coast officer whose assault by an alleged domestic violence offender was caught on tape.

“We don’t often release body-worn video footage, but we really felt as though the community needed to see that.”

Mr Fuller threw support behind the call for stronger sentences with mandatory minimums, and wants the conversation to stay in the public consciousness.

“I am a fan [of mandatory sentences].

“It needs to be sensible, but we need something that is a deterrent from people assaulting police.

“We can’t continue to make excuses for people.”

