‘Hurting’ border businesses relieved by re-opening date

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
bordersNSWTOURISMVictoria
Businesses along the NSW-Victoria border have welcomed the announcement today the borders will re-open later this month.

Local Albury businessman and former rugby league player Mike Eden told Jim Wilson the border shutdown had hurt communities, and business and tourist operators will take a long time to recover.

“[We are] very happy with the result.

“We would have liked for it to happen a bit quicker, but we’ll take what we can get.

“I am not sure a lot of them will recover this Christmas season, a lot of those places rely on Christmas to make their profits.

“It will be a tough 12 months – mentally the challenge is up for these tourist areas.”

Image: NSW Police

 

131 873