Victorian MP cautions NSW Premier as date for border opening declared

Premier Gladys Berejik­lian is being warned to remain cautious as the reopening of the NSW-Victoria border is announced.

Ms Berejiklian has taken the “cautious [but] calculated risk” of permitting Victorians to reenter the state on November 23.

The Premier has said she needs to assess the impact of the end of Melbourne’s lockdown after two weeks, but is “confident” the Victorian government can get on top of any future cases.

“Unless there is something very extraordinary that occurs … I don’t foresee us changing that date.”

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the NSW Premier is sending the right signal.

“But what she’s got to be careful of is the shambolic contact tracing and case management from the Victorian government.”

