Hundreds of transport workers self-isolating, commuters to expect disruptions

Sydney commuters are being advised to check real-time updates frequently, with many public transport services delayed and cancelled.

Around 200 of the more than 560 Transport for NSW employees self-isolating are from the Leichhardt depot alone, heavily impacting Inner West services.

Acting Chief Operations Officer Adam Berry told Jim Wilson the disruptions are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.

Regular services originating in the Rozelle and Drummoyne peninsulas are not operating, or are operating at reduced frequencies.

“What we really need to ask is that only people that have to make their trips use public transport.

“We’ve got to try and leave those trips that are there for the most essential workers that have no other choice.

“[Passengers] need to accept and understand that the journey is in all likelihood going to be disrupted.”

Image: Getty