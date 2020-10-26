Hundreds of emergency calls as wet and windy weather pummels Sydney

Heavy rain and strong winds are continuing to lash NSW, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting heavy bursts of rain and flash flooding across the state.

The NSW State Emergency Service has received 716 calls for help since Friday afternoon, including flood rescues where people became stuck trying to drive through flood waters.

NSW SES Director Dean Storey told Deborah Knight “it’s been a very busy and wet and stormy few days” and they’re preparing for damaging weather to continue across Sydney in coming days.

“It doesn’t look good for the rest of the week; pretty unfettered weather with a chance of storms right across the coast.

“The key message we’re trying to get out to the community … is not to drive, ride or walk through those flood waters.

“It can turn tragic very, very quickly.”

For emergency help in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.

In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero).

Image: Nine News