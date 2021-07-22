2GB
‘Human life comes first’: Peter V’landys makes ‘no apology’ for controversial move

36 mins ago
Ben Fordham
ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is standing by the decision to pull Australia out of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand’s decision to not travel to the United Kingdom for the competition this October has drawn ire from the International Rugby League Chair Troy Grant.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham they “make no apology” for the move.

“Human life comes first, the health of our players comes first.

“The risk of them catching covid – we just can’t do it.”

