How you can buy the Blue Mountains and Broken Hill

A regional Australian community relief edition of Monopoly has hit stores just in time for Christmas.

The new edition of the board game features locations as far flung as Broken Hill, the Blue Mountains, Kalgoorlie and Katherine, and $5 from the sale of each set goes to the Australian Red Cross.

Winning Moves Australia Head of Global Licensing Charlotte Waalkens told Jim Wilson it was tough to decide the locations, all jostling for just 22 spaces on the board.

“What we wanted to do this year is provide something that all Australians could be proud of.

“We’ve tried to choose communities that have had a bit of a tough time this year, but are also recognisable nationwide.”

Image: Getty