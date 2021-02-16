How to save hundreds of dollars on your power bill

Australians are being encouraged to shop around to reduce their electricity bill.

The government says households could be paying about $136 a year less if they switch to the new Default Market Offer.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham small businesses could save almost $600.

“We’ve seen wholesale prices coming down very sharply right across Australia, and if you pick up the phone you can take advantage of that.”

