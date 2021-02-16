2GB
How to save hundreds of dollars on your power bill

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Angus Taylor
How to save hundreds of dollars on your power bill

Australians are being encouraged to shop around to reduce their electricity bill.

The government says households could be paying about $136 a year less if they switch to the new Default Market Offer.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham small businesses could save almost $600.

“We’ve seen wholesale prices coming down very sharply right across Australia, and if you pick up the phone you can take advantage of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaMoneyNews
