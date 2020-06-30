2GB
How to get the best deal on your energy bill

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham

The federal government is promising power price savings if you shop around.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor is encouraging Australians to visit Energy Made Easy to find the best deal for them.

The website lets you upload a copy of your bill and it will give you the best offer.

“The ones who are getting the biggest savings are ones who are shopping around,” Mr Taylor told Ben Fordham.

Image: Getty/Andrew Aitchison

