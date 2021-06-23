2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to get a refund for State of Origin II

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Andrew AbdoNRL biosecurityrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for How to get a refund for State of Origin II

Sporting codes around the country are paying close attention to changing border restrictions in response to Sydney’s Bondi outbreak.

The NRL has reintroduced level three biosecurity restrictions for all players and staff in Greater Sydney.

CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson footy fans who bought tickets to the second State of Origin game and live in one of the seven hotspot LGAs will have their money automatically refunded.

Those outside the hotspots who no longer feel comfortable travelling to Queensland are also eligible for a refund, and should contact Ticketek.

As for the NSW Blues, who are currently based on the Far North Coast, Mr Abdo assured there is little danger they’ll be prevented from playing at Suncorp Stadium on Sydney.

“We’re monitoring it on an hourly basis, but our advice is that we’re okay and if that changes, then we will move them immediately.”

Meanwhile, Sydney-based NRL clubs “know exactly what’s at stake” Mr Abdo said, and strong action will be taken if anyone intentionally breaches biosecurity protocol.

Press PLAY below to hear how the NRL is responding to the outbreak

 

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873