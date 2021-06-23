How to get a refund for State of Origin II

Sporting codes around the country are paying close attention to changing border restrictions in response to Sydney’s Bondi outbreak.

The NRL has reintroduced level three biosecurity restrictions for all players and staff in Greater Sydney.

CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson footy fans who bought tickets to the second State of Origin game and live in one of the seven hotspot LGAs will have their money automatically refunded.

Those outside the hotspots who no longer feel comfortable travelling to Queensland are also eligible for a refund, and should contact Ticketek.

As for the NSW Blues, who are currently based on the Far North Coast, Mr Abdo assured there is little danger they’ll be prevented from playing at Suncorp Stadium on Sydney.

“We’re monitoring it on an hourly basis, but our advice is that we’re okay and if that changes, then we will move them immediately.”

Meanwhile, Sydney-based NRL clubs “know exactly what’s at stake” Mr Abdo said, and strong action will be taken if anyone intentionally breaches biosecurity protocol.

