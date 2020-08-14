How to break a debilitating phobia

Phobias can be crippling fears that stop people from living their lives to the fullest.

A phobia is an irrational fear that is completely out of proportion to the actual threat.

Clinical psychologist Dr Jodie Lowinger told Deborah Knight that we need to build an understanding of when worry is starting to take over.

“The first point is being aware of these fight or flight driven thoughts or feelings and actions.

“So, what is the worry story that is taking hold?”

