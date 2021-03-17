2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How states can keep airfares low as competition heats up

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ACCCAirfaresdomestic travelRexRod Sims
Article image for How states can keep airfares low as competition heats up

The current affordability of domestic travel is up to premiers to maintain, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has warned.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims told Jim Wilson in “great news for consumers”, the extra pressure from Rex joining the Sydney-Melbourne route has forced prices down.

The opening of state borders has also been a boon for Virgin, which relies on interstate routes, he explained.

“The key thing is to avoid any further snap border closures – if we get more of those, that will set us all back enormously.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaMoneyNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873