How states can keep airfares low as competition heats up

The current affordability of domestic travel is up to premiers to maintain, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has warned.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims told Jim Wilson in “great news for consumers”, the extra pressure from Rex joining the Sydney-Melbourne route has forced prices down.

The opening of state borders has also been a boon for Virgin, which relies on interstate routes, he explained.

“The key thing is to avoid any further snap border closures – if we get more of those, that will set us all back enormously.”

Image: Getty