How shifting media standards are putting young people at ease

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
body imageRobyn Lawley
Article image for How shifting media standards are putting young people at ease

Australian model Robyn Lawley has committed to personally fighting against mainstream beauty standards, hoping to help young people feel comfortable in their own skin.

Lawley has launched her new podcast Every Body, where she interviews a diverse range of guests.

“We’ve got disabled bodies, we’ve got different ethnicities, we’ve got intersex bodies, we’ve got FGM survivors, we’ve got burn survivors,” she told Deborah Knight.

“We’ve got a podcast featuring all kinds of bodies.”

Lawley was inspired by her own experiences as a young girl, never seeing a similar body-type to hers represented in media.

“You feel so outside the box and it starts bringing about self-hate.

“If we can just quell that and represent each other and have representation in media and magazines, it just changes that perception for people.

“If you see yourself represented, you can feel so much ease with your body.”

Watch the full interview below 

 

Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
Lifestyle
