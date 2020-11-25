How serious is the risk from COVID-19 positive sewage?

South-western Sydney and Southern Highlands residents have been reminded to be on high alert for symptoms after COVID-19 was found in sewage.

Sydney Water spokesperson Maryanne Graham told Jim Wilson the virus can be found in wastewater up to six weeks after leaving the body.

“What is important is the term ‘fragments’ – what we’re talking about [are] the non-infectious cells which are basically the DNA of this virus.

“People who may have been asymptomatic, or may have tested positive for COVID, can still be shedding the molecular fragments.”

Of the 46 positive wastewater results, “a big proportion” are likely from returned travellers in hotel quarantine she said.

“But as of this week, finding positive samples at the Liverpool and Moss Vale water treatment plants tells us that we do need to continue this fight.”

