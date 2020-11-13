How Sean Abbott stayed ‘mentally fresh’ to be named in Test debut

Australia’s Test squad has been named, and Sean Abbott is among the debutants.

The 28-year-old is being praised as an all-rounder: not only a premium fast bowler, but also an outstanding fieldsman.

He told Ray Hadley he trained hard and “chew[ed] the ear of some of the great cricketers” to improve his game over the last couple of years, especially during 2020.

“It was quite difficult to stay mentally fresh: we’d have plans … there’d be tours coming up or games, and then something else would happen with COVID.

“You’ve got to work quite hard to stay in the park.

“You don’t want to go out there and give a half effort job, otherwise you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the dirt.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images