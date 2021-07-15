How Origin referee Gerard Sutton fell for Queensland’s tactic

Mark Levy has called out the “nitpicking” of State of Origin referee Gerard Sutton in game three.

The ref called 14 six-agains last night, making for an “infuriating” stop-start first half, Mark said.

“Gerard Sutton should book himself in to see a physio after waving his arm in the air that many times last night.

“By jumping early … [the Maroons] forced the referee into a dilemma.

“The Queenslanders used it to their advantage last night, and Sutton fell for it.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images