Union’s demand ‘just not logical’ as nurses walk off the job

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Nurses at Campbelltown and Liverpool hospitals have this afternoon voted to walk off the job.

Liverpool Hospital delegate Michelle told Jim the strike is a protest against inadequate staffing, and the low pay increase for health workers.

“All we’re asking for is shift by shift ratios. Victoria and Queensland have them, but NSW doesn’t.

“It provides much better, safer care for our patients.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard responded to the action by telling Jim the current system is much more flexible for hospital management.

“Labor put these in place, and they are ‘nurse hours per patient day’.

“What the Nurses and Midwives Association are now arguing for is, say you had a general medical ward … you have to have four nurses on that ward at all times, even if the ward’s empty.

“I’m sorry, that’s just not logical.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response in full

Paramedics across the state have also taken industrial action after the NSW government failed to agree to a 2.5 per cent per year pay rise guarantee.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns told Jim Wilson if he were premier, he would “intervene, end the strike … pay our paramedics what they’re worth”.

“I wish this strike didn’t happen, of course I don’t want industrial action across New South Wales.

“You have to negotiate with them … but I’d say this, it can’t be below inflation.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response in full

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
