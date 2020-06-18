‘How mad can you get?’: Senator rips into Greens’ latest move

The Greens are being criticised for not supporting a motion backing police officers.

Coalition Senator Matt Canavan co-sponsored a motion in the Senate condemning “those calling for the defunding of our essential police forces”.

The motion passed 52 to 8 with only The Greens voting against it.

Greens Senator Nick McKim defended the calls, insisting defunding police is about increasing funding for social support services.

Mr Canavan told Ben Fordham they clearly support moves to defund police.

“How mad can you get to sign up to something like this?

“They come up with a lot of crazy ideas but this tops the lot of them.”

