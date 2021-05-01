2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Henry Perenara went from NRL player to referee

1 hour ago
Continuous Call Team
NRL
Article image for How Henry Perenara went from NRL player to referee

Former NRL referee Henry Perenara says job security was the key reason he switched careers from an NRL player to an NRL referee.

Perenara recently announced his retirement from refereeing due to a heart condition.

The 40-year-old played 72 First Grade games across five clubs and one Test for New Zealand after debuting in 2001.

In 2011, he began his career as an NRL referee and told The Continuous Call Team he enjoyed the move.

“They offered me the inaugural cadetship,” Perenara said.

“There was myself, Luke Phillips and Paul Mellor that got offered it, the only difference was I was the only still playing.

“When they offered it to me, I was probably a player that was very lucky to play the amount of games that I did.

“I was surviving on one year deals.

“When the NRL offered the position, I got offered a three-year deal and that’s probably the reason why I jumped at it.”

Perenara has refereed 204 First Grade games and will continue to work in the NRL Bunker.

 

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image: NRL.

Continuous Call Team
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873