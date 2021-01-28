How everyday Aussies can benefit from space research

The world’s largest space research conference is being held in Sydney, to promote scientific research.

COSPAR Chair Professor Russell Boyce told Deborah Knight space research is responsible for many of Earth’s advances such as inventing velcro, which was developed by NASA for astronauts.

“That’s a very, very, trivial example. But far more important, we’ve made a lot of advances in our understanding of how the human body works, how it ages.

“We’ve made an enormous number of advances in our understanding of what drives weather on earth.”

Image: Getty