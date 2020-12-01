How Australia should respond to escalating China tensions

Despite growing calls to take action against China over an offensive tweet, frustrated Australians are being warned not to be baited.

Outspoken Wentworth MP Dave Sharma told Deborah Knight whilst “our sovereignty is not for sale”, a trade sanction tit-for-tat would only harm Australians and “lower [our]selves … into the gutter” with China.

“It’s important … not to necessarily be drawn into every accusation and every allegation.

“Certainly we should defend our honour, but it’s like the schoolyard bully trying to taunt or provoke you into having a fight; you shouldn’t always rise to the bait.

“It might give us a fleeting sense of passing satisfaction, but … the best way to deal with a bully is sometimes just not to choose to engage.”

