How a ‘missed opportunity’ helped take the Sydney Sixers to victory

The Sydney Sixers have taken out the 2020-21 BBL championship in spectacular style, defeating the Perth Scorchers by a record 27 runs.

Cricket great Mark Taylor told Mark Levy James Vince’s batsmanship was a highlight.

“He’s missed his opportunity in the England Test side, but he is a good orthodox, solid-looking player.

“I think he’s now showing us what he could’ve done for England, and he showed it in … the final of the Big Bash.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Sixers captain Moises Henriques, fresh from his BBL victory celebrations, agreed with Mark Taylor’s assessment.

“He’s a really classical player, he’s so easy on the eye. He makes batting look easy.

“It wasn’t probably until the semi and the grand final where … he put his name really on the competition, and dominated when we really needed him to most.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images