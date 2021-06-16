2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a hat could stop the biggest cancer killer of young Aussies in its tracks

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Beanies for Brain CancerBrain CancerMARK HUGHESmedical research
Article image for How a hat could stop the biggest cancer killer of young Aussies in its tracks

The NRL’s Beanies for Brain Cancer round is nigh, setting a $3 million fundraising target for an often overlooked branch of medical research.

Brain cancer receives less than 5 per cent of federal cancer research funding, an issue very personal for Jim Wilson who lost his own son Sam to the disease.

Former rugby league star Mark Hughes, who founded the Mark Hughes Foundation following his own diagnosis, told Jim huge breakthroughs in recent times for other forms of cancer are only possible through funding.

“[Brain cancer] is the biggest cancer killer of people 40 and under.

“It’s a disgusting disease, and we’ve got to find the answer to this problem.

“We’re not going to crack this code overnight.”

Press PLAY below to hear how you can help

MHF beanies can be purchased from selected Lowes and IGA stores, at any round 15 NRL game, or via the MHF website.

 

Jim Wilson
CharityHealthNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873