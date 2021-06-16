How a hat could stop the biggest cancer killer of young Aussies in its tracks

The NRL’s Beanies for Brain Cancer round is nigh, setting a $3 million fundraising target for an often overlooked branch of medical research.

Brain cancer receives less than 5 per cent of federal cancer research funding, an issue very personal for Jim Wilson who lost his own son Sam to the disease.

Former rugby league star Mark Hughes, who founded the Mark Hughes Foundation following his own diagnosis, told Jim huge breakthroughs in recent times for other forms of cancer are only possible through funding.

“[Brain cancer] is the biggest cancer killer of people 40 and under.

“It’s a disgusting disease, and we’ve got to find the answer to this problem.

“We’re not going to crack this code overnight.”

MHF beanies can be purchased from selected Lowes and IGA stores, at any round 15 NRL game, or via the MHF website.