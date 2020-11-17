Sam’s legacy: Jim Wilson’s heartache sparks tough but necessary conversation

On what would be his son Sam’s 17th birthday, Jim Wilson has paid tribute to his courageous little boy.

Sam passed away at just six years old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Jim shared with listeners how he and his now 19-year-old son Joey will celebrate Sam’s life.

“Sam said to me in the last few days before he passed away ‘Dad’, and he looked at Joey as well, and said, ‘You two take a teaspoon of cement and harden up, and go and get some KFC and get a VB.

“So … we’re going to get some KFC and a VB for dinner.”

Jim has turned the loss of Sam and his sister Rebecca – who at 54 lost her battle with breast cancer – into a personal mission to “crack the code”, and increase funding for medical research to do so.

“Right now the funding pie is just not enough.

“We’ve got the world’s best scientific brains in this country, and they’re doing it off the smell of an oily rag.

“That’s why I’m passionate about it, and that’s Sam’s legacy.”

