How a community initiative is inspiring a new generation of generosity

Jim Wilson’s local hero of the week, Rachael Smith, is setting an example of kindness and generosity for her teenage sons.

Rachael is the founder of ‘Pantry 4 The People’, a community food service on Botany Road in Sydney she and her family built and began stocking with essentials in December last year.

Since then, plenty of other families and local businesses have gotten involved.

“I … have two sons Jake and Nate, who are 17 and 14, and we’ve been feeding the homeless since they were very young,” Rachael told Jim.

“We’re always thinking of ways to teach our sons that the world is a bigger place than just their little bubble.

“I really want to teach them that they need to do things with no judgement, and without the expectation of receiving anything in return.”

Image: Instagram/Pantry4ThePeople