How a choir from NSW caught the attention of Vladimir Putin

15 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for How a choir from NSW caught the attention of Vladimir Putin

Australia’s very own “Fake Genuine Russian Choir” Dustyesky will perform renditions of traditional Russian songs for the first time at the Sydney Opera House later this week.

The group from Mullumbimby or “Mullumgrad” is comprised of 28 ‘comrades’, who have shot to international fame during the pandemic, despite an inability to actually speak Russian.

The Fake Genuine Russian Choir even gained the attention of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Press PLAY below to hear about Putin’s request

“We had no plan to do any of this,” Choir leader Comrade Mark Swivel told Deborah Knight.

“The whole story of Dustyesky has evolved completely organically; it’s a series of a happy accidents, and it’s something we do with love in our hearts.

“We’re all Russians in the end, and some of us a little bit more Russian than others.”

Click PLAY to hear the groups origin story in full 

Deborah Knight
News
