Hospitals warned to brace for more COVID-positive nurses

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Hospitals warned to brace for more COVID-positive nurses

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe has told Jim Wilson more nurses at Royal North Shore Hospital have tested positive to COVID-19 today.

So far, two nurses and one aged care worker have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the disease, with more to be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a person who attended the mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park on Tuesday afternoon has since tested positive.

NSW Health stress it is safe to come to the hub, which has been deep cleaned, but anyone with symptoms should stay away.

Those who attended on Tuesday between 3:30pm and 5pm and being contacted to isolate and get tested.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
