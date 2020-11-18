2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Horrendous scene’ for paramedics at Stanwell Park pedestrian tragedy

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CAR CRASHNSW AmbulanceStanwell Parktragedy
Article image for ‘Horrendous scene’ for paramedics at Stanwell Park pedestrian tragedy

A 57-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car while walking his dog south of Sydney.

The driver of a ute is believed to have suffered a medical episode before ploughing into the victim’s front yard in Stanwell Park.

Intensive care paramedic Ellie Davy told Jim Wilson it was “a horrendous scene”.

“There was a lot of people … who were passersby helping the crew.

“We were the last crew to arrive, and unfortunately the patient who was hit by the ute was already in cardiac arrest.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Twitter/James Wilson

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873