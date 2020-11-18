‘Horrendous scene’ for paramedics at Stanwell Park pedestrian tragedy

A 57-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car while walking his dog south of Sydney.

The driver of a ute is believed to have suffered a medical episode before ploughing into the victim’s front yard in Stanwell Park.

Intensive care paramedic Ellie Davy told Jim Wilson it was “a horrendous scene”.

“There was a lot of people … who were passersby helping the crew.

“We were the last crew to arrive, and unfortunately the patient who was hit by the ute was already in cardiac arrest.”

Image: Twitter/James Wilson