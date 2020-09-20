2GB
Hope for farmers as only three per cent of NSW remains in drought

16 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jamie Warden

Heavy rainfall across NSW is working to drag the state out of prolonged drought.

Only three per cent of NSW remains in drought compared to 99 per cent in February.

Australia’s grain production is at its highest level since 2017, with 60 per cent of that increase from NSW.

Walgett Farmer Jamie Warden told Ben Fordham it’s a welcome relief.

“It’s nice to see there’s not a lot of NSW left in drought.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
