Honesty the best policy for Luke Mangan’s hospitality revolution

Sydney chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan wants to see young Australians encouraged to take up work in the hospitality business with his ‘buy local, employ local’ campaign.

Mr Mangan told Deborah Knight venue owners should be honest with school leavers about the ups and downs of working in hospitality, with a view to “overcome” the worse aspects.

“We have found it very hard to employ Australians in our industry … we don’t sell our industry that well, and we’ve had our negative side to it as well, with payroll [issues] and problems like that.

“There’s no excuse for that, but moving forward we need to come to a smoother, cleaner business model.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty