Homeowners at risk as developers ‘exploit’ major loophole

A group of Blue Mountains residents are squaring up to fight current CDC approval regulations.

Incongruence between local planning laws and new state regulations introduced late last year have allowed a ‘manor house’ – or small unit block – to be built where a boarding house was originally proposed and rejected.

Neighbouring Springwood resident Anthony Gunther told Ray Hadley the developer’s “sneakiness” in circumventing council approval is what caused the locals to fire up.

“When we went onto the council website, lo and behold, all the floor plans are blacked out for privacy but now I’ve got four balconies overlooking my bedrooms.

“This had now become a bit of a backdoor method for developers to try and, in my words … exploit the situation.”

Ray was concerned other homeowners across the state will face similar confrontations with developers if the loophole is not resolved.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty