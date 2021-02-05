2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Homeowners at risk as developers ‘exploit’ major loophole

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Blue MountainsDevelopmentplanningSpringwood
Article image for Homeowners at risk as developers ‘exploit’ major loophole

A group of Blue Mountains residents are squaring up to fight current CDC approval regulations.

Incongruence between local planning laws and new state regulations introduced late last year have allowed a ‘manor house’ – or small unit block – to be built where a boarding house was originally proposed and rejected.

Neighbouring Springwood resident Anthony Gunther told Ray Hadley the developer’s “sneakiness” in circumventing council approval is what caused the locals to fire up.

“When we went onto the council website, lo and behold, all the floor plans are blacked out for privacy but now I’ve got four balconies overlooking my bedrooms.

“This had now become a bit of a backdoor method for developers to try and, in my words … exploit the situation.”

Ray was concerned other homeowners across the state will face similar confrontations with developers if the loophole is not resolved.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
LawLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873