Home refurnished for mother, carer and listener in need

A Deborah Knight listener in dire need of some help at home has had her unvoiced plea answered.

Nisha became husband Desmond’s full-time carer 12 years ago when he was left brain injured after a pushbike accident.

Their son, John, explained how his mum always put his dad and family first, which sadly meant the house fell to ruin.

With Desmond recently passing away, the family have faced significant legal and financial difficulties, leading John to reach out to his mum’s favourite radio show.

“Mum was sleeping on a mattress on the floor while dad had a bed to himself, and now that room’s all bare, empty.”

Ross Quigley, owner of Sofas By Ross Q and sponsor of Afternoons with Deborah Knight, has generously offered to help out the best way he knows how.

“We can set her up with a nice new lounge suite … and we’ve also got a few little things hanging about here – some paintings and bits of art – if she wants to pick something out there … and maybe even a rug to go under it!”

