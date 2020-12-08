2GB
Hockey Australia President disputes failure to act amid bullying allegations

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
HockeyHockeyroosMelanie Woosnam
The Hockeyroos have entered crisis talks with the board of Hockey Australia over culture and bullying allegations reported in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam offered assurances, telling Jim Wilson she’s feeling “quite optimistic and positive” that the concerns raised will be resolved.

She said an inquiry will be launched in the coming days, but denied the board failed to address allegations when they were raised in 2018.

“We feel we did address that back then with the playing group.

“The whole board met with the playing group to discuss these issues, and … we then responded in a letter with several action items.

“We’ve only been made aware of these current issues through the recent media attention.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

