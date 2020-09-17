Owner devastated after restaurant in 100yo Sydney building ravaged by fire

The owner of a restaurant destroyed by a fire in Sydney’s south-west has been left devastated.

The blaze engulfed the historic Whiteman’s Arcade in Camden, causing the roof to collapse.

The Arcade was set up in 1889 and a second story erected in 1936, now housing restaurant Upstairs at Fred’s.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Owner Steve Wisbey told Ben Fordham they celebrated their fifth year of operating this week.

“It’s just devastating.

“It’s so hard that we got through being closed for those months of COVID… looking forward to a future post-COVID, and for something like this to happen, for my wife and I it’s really devastating.”

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW