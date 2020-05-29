Historic 80s campaign revived to get Aussies to ‘buy Australian’

Aussies are being asked to buy local products to support jobs and economic activity during the coronavirus crisis.

Applications to use the official “Australian Made” logo have surged 400 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Australian Made Chief Executive Ben Lazzaro says the campaign which began in the 1980s is making a comeback.

“We’re calling on Aussies to buy genuine Aussie products.

“We take for granted how many Aussie products we do have access to.

“Look for the genuine green and gold kangaroo… every product that carries that mark has undergone a compliance process.

“You see the kangaroo, you know it’s genuine Aussie.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview