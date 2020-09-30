2GB
‘He’s stark raving mad!’: Ray Hadley blows up at Matt Kean’s gas snub

25 seconds ago
Ray Hadley
Matt Kean

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean is being critical of Scott Morrison’s push to invest in gas.

Mr Kean claimed it was a hugely expensive way to generate electricity with no future, compared to renewable energy.

“He’s stark raving mad!” Ray Hadley declared.

“I know you have aspirations for leadership in the Liberal Party… but I’ll give you a little tip, if you keep going on with this nonsense, your voters in Hornsby will send you packing faster than Speed Gordon!

“You’ll be out the door, you won’t be in politics mate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Environment News NSW Politics
