‘He’s not up to it’: Jim Wilson slams aged care minister Richard Colbeck

4 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson has slammed aged care minister Richard Colbeck for not knowing basic details of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out. 

The senior government minister appeared on 2GB Breakfast with Ben Fordham and struggled to answer questions or provide details on the huge logistical exercise.

“Surely when you’re going on the top rating breakfast program in our city, facts like that should be a given,” he said.

He had previously come under fire for his response to a parliamentary inquiry into the aged care crisis where the minister didn’t know how many elderly Australians had died to COVID-19.

“Two very poor examples … Of this minster lacking detail, that he should know in his brief and if I’m someone in aged care listening to that this morning with Ben … It should little compassion as well.

“Richard, off the back of what we’ve seen again this morning, he’s got to stop doing the interviews, he’s not up to it, and he’s got to spend more time on helping elderly Australians have a better life.”

Click PLAY to hear the editorial below

Jim Wilson
News
