‘He’s doing everything right’: David Warner throws support behind Joe Burns

4 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Candice WarnerDavid WarnerTest cricket
Article image for ‘He’s doing everything right’: David Warner throws support behind Joe Burns

Sporting power couple David and Candice Warner have jointly co-hosted Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis.

David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India while recovering from a groin injury sustained during the second ODI last month.

He told Candice and Peter he’s “doing everything I can to get ready for Boxing Day”.

“The most important thing for me is getting those spikes on and seeing if I can pivot in the nets on the ground.”

“First of all … I’ve got to get up to about 25 kilometres an hour running. If I can get there, I’ve probably [got] half a chance.”

Opening batting partner Joe Burns underperformed during the Indian Tour, but David backed his teammate, telling Peter and Candice Burns is “doing everything right” in the lead-up to the first Test.

“I’ve been in that position before … I can feel what he’s going through.

“I know he’s in the right frame of mind, I’ve spoken to him quite a lot over the last two weeks.

“I just know the type of guy that he is and how hard he works.”

Click PLAY below to hear David and Candice co-hosting

 

Peter Psaltis
CricketSports
