‘He’s been awesome’: New winger Reimis Smith adjusts to the Storm system

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterJahrome HughesMELBOURNE STORMReimis Smithrugby league featured
Article image for ‘He’s been awesome’: New winger Reimis Smith adjusts to the Storm system

The Melbourne Storm have extended their lead on the NRL ladder, beating the Sea Eagles 28-18.

Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the team is in high spirits.

Bulldogs transfer Reimis Smith “has been awesome for us”, he said, after taking a while to warm up to Storm system.

“He just bringing that aggressiveness to our edge, and once he gets aggressive he seems really hard to handle and attack.

“He can do a bit of damage.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
