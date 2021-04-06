2GB
‘He’s a real competitor’: Parramatta coach hails five-eighth instincts

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD ARTHURDylan BrownNRLParramatta Eels
Article image for ‘He’s a real competitor’: Parramatta coach hails five-eighth instincts

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen five-eighth Dylan Brown is controlling the game for the Eels this season. 

“He’s a real competitor,” Arthur said.

“We try not to overlay him too much with all the structural stuff and just play what he sees, off the cuff.

“His instinct is to run and we want him to run the footy.”

“Dylan Brown runs the ball more often than I see most halves,” Gallen said.

“He’s busy in defence,” Arthur added. “He’s making 30 tackles a game at the moment.”

“We need to structure the game to suit him as well.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby League
