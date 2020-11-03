‘He’s a human headline’: Paul Gallen predicts Sonny Bill Williams’ future

Sonny Bill Williams has been released from his $10 million contract with the Toronto Wolfpack after the team were refused re-admission to the Super League.

Paul Gallen told Mark Levy Williams is still a “quality player” after all these years, but believes the league legend will turn to boxing instead.

“It’s going to be a hard one, because realistically what’s Sonny Bill worth today? He’s a human headline.

“He’s made a whole lot of money his whole careers: is he going to play for $500,000?”

Gal is backing the Blues heading into the first game of the 2020 Origin series, telling Mark he’s “very confident” NSW will smash Queensland.

“This Blues side, it’s just too good. They’ve got too much skill, they’re all over them.

“I just think that back line will tear them apart to be honest.”

He also agreed 2020 should be “the first and the last time” Origin is played at the end of the year.

